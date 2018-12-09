Herschelle Gibbs Interested In Coaching Indian Women's Team: Report

Former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs has become the latest high-profile figure to have shown interest in coaching the Indian national women's senior cricket team.

The other high profile names who have reportedly applied for the post include Dav Whatmore, Venkatesh Prasad and Tom Moody.

“Yes, Gibbs is very much interested in the role of women’s coach,” CricketNext reported quoting a source close to the player.

“It is a very prestigious job, to be associated with the Indian national team. He has applied for the position and hopes to be called for the interview soon."

“It is a very prestigious job, to be associated with the Indian national team. He has applied for the position and hopes to be called for the interview soon.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on last month invited applications for the post after interim coach Ramesh Powar's contract ended on November 30.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach – Team India (Senior Women)’,” BCCI posted on its website.

It's reported that the chairman of Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai will take the final call on the appointment.

Gibbs played in 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is. He was formerly the coach of Kuwait, and was recently engaged with the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) franchise Balkh Legends.