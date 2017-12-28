Hero MotoCorp To Hike Prices

During a recent event, Hero MotoCorp confirmed that it will be increasing the ex-showroom prices of all the motorcycles in its portfolio, starting from January 1, 2018. According to the company, this hike will be implemented in order to offset the rising input costs. A price hike of Rs 400 per model is expected. However, the exact number will largely depend upon the model and its specific market.

Only a few days ago, the company revamped the Hero Super Splendor and the Hero Passion Pro and re-introduced the Hero Passion XPro. The updated Super Splendor now sports a 125cc engine, which is seen in the new Glamour. It produces 11.4PS of power and 11Nm of torque. The Passion Pro and the Passion Xpro, on the other hand, feature a 110cc, single-cylinder engine which produces 9.4PS of power and 9Nm of torque.

The deliveries of the three motorcycle are scheduled to begin from January 2018, with bookings starting soon. However, the company did not disclose the pricing during the unveiling, leading us to believe that the three motorcycles will be launched with the revised pricing.

With the 2018 Auto Expo just a month away, we are expecting some exciting products from the Hero pavilion. This should include the Hero XPulse concept, which was unveiled at the 2017 EICMA Motor Show and the production version of the Hero Xtreme 200S, which was initially showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo and maybe the Hero Dare 125cc scooter. With this lineup, Hero MotoCorp would certainly have an interesting year ahead.

