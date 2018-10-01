Fisherman Who Rescued Scores In Kerala Floods, Dies In Road Accident

Jineesh Jerome, a fisherman from Kerala who rescued scores of people during the devastating floods in the state, died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on Sunday.

Widely hailed as a hero, Jineesh was photographed on numerous occasions wading through waist-deep waters to help evacuate stranded people to safety in Chengannur during the floods in August.

The accident happened in Uchakada, Poovar when Jineesh and his friend were travelling to Tamil Nadu in their bike. According to reports, the bike skidded off the road and Jineesh, who fell down, was run over by a lorry. He sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was admitted in the Intensive care Unit (ICU). He succumbed to the injuries on Saturday morning.

“There was a delay in taking him to hospital. After the accident, he was left unattended for nearly half-an-hour as there was no one in the vicinity. He bled profusely," Indian Express quoted John Mathew, a member of Coastal Warriors as saying.



Leena Susan Mathew, whose aged parents were among those who was rescued by Jerone and his team, said, “There was none to help my stranded parents other than these fishermen.”

Jineesh lived in a rented house along with his parents and two younger siblings after their home was destroyed in Ockhi cyclone. Jineesh was part of a seven-member team called Coastal Warriors, who had participated in rescue operations in Chengannur region.

After class 12, Jineesh started venturing out into the sea at the age of 15. He and his family lived in a rented house after their house got destroyed by the sea’s fury three years ago.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor attended the funeral and paid his respect to the hero of the Kerala floods. Tharoor also wrote a poignant message for Jineesh

“Walked in the funeral procession of 24-year-old Jineesh, a hero of the #KeralaFloods credited with saving over 60 lives personally, who was killed when a lorry ran over his motorcycle yesterday. Laid a wreath and prayed for his soul. As the old saw goes, the Good do indeed die young."