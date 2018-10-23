Hero Announces Offers For Maestro Edge, Duet & Pleasure

The festivities are finally here and so are some exceptional deals from manufacturers across all segments. This also makes the festive season that much more merrier as you get a chance to own your favourite ride and save some money in the process.



Coming up with yet another cracking deal, which is valid till October 31, 2018, Hero is offering benefits up to Rs 2100 and five-year warranty on three of its popular scooters in the 100cc and 110cc segment - the Hero Maestro Edge, Hero Duet and the Hero Pleasure. The offer is can be availed at all authorized Hero showrooms in India, so you can reach out to your nearest dealership for more details.

The Hero Maestro Edge and Duet share their belt-driven 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. Peak power produced is 8.11PS @ 7500rpm with peak torque of 8.7Nm kicking in at 5500rpm.



The Pleasure has been marketed a female-centric scooter and is powered by a 102cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor that produces 7PS and 8.1Nm torque.



All three scooters feature an integrated braking system for added safety of less experienced riders in panic braking situations. Apart from this, you also get a storage bin light and mobile charging socket as standard on all three scooters.

Underpinnings consist of telescopic front forks on the Maestro Edge and Duet, while the Pleasure gets an outdated bottom link suspension. Braking is managed by drum brakes on all three scooters.



If you are looking for a trendy 110cc option, the Maestro Edge is the one to go for. But if you prefer a more sober design, the Duet is worth taking a look. The Pleasure, on the other hand, has been around for quite a few years and has been the preferred options for many college-goers.

