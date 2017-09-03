Here's The Full List Of Union Council Of Ministers After Reshuffle

Nirmala Sitharaman emerged as the biggest gainer of the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave her the heavyweight Defence portfolio, while Piyush Goyal replaced Suresh Prabhu in the Railway Ministry in a major rejig, which saw nine new faces being inducted.

Here is the full list of Union Council of ministers:

Advertisement opens in new window

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any minister

CABINET MINISTERS

1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Home Affairs

2. Sushma Swaraj: Minister of External Affairs

3. Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

5. Suresh Prabhu: Minister of Commerce and Industry

6. D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation

7. Sushri Uma Bharti: Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation

8. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

9. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Minister of Women and Child Development

10. Ananthkumar: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Advertisement opens in new window

11. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

12. Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare

13. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Minister of Civil Aviation

14. Anant Geete: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

15. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries

16. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines.

17. Chaudhary Birender Singh: Minister of Steel

18. Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs

19. Radha Mohan Singh: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

20. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

21. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

22. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

23. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Human Resource Development

24. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Advertisement opens in new window

25. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal

26. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Defence

27. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs

MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)

1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

2. Santosh Kumar: Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment

3. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

5. Mahesh Sharma: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Advertisement opens in new window

6. Giriraj Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

7. Manoj Sinha: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

8. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

9. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

10. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

11. Alphons Kannanthanam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Vijay Goel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Advertisement opens in new window

2. Radhakrishnan P: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping

3. SS Ahluwalia: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

4. Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation

5. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

6. Vishnu Deo Sai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel

7. Ram Kripal Yadav: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development

8. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

9. Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal

10. Rajen Gohain: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways

11. General (Retd.) V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

12. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Advertisement opens in new window

13. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

14. Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

15. Shiv Pratap Shukla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

16. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

17. Sudarshan Bhagat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

18. Upendra Kushwaha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development

19. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

20. Virendra Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs

21. Anantkumar Hegde: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

22. M. J. Akbar: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs

23. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries

24. Y S Chowdary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences

25. Jayant Sinha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation

26. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

27. Vijay Sampla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

28. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

29. Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles

30. Krishna Raj: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

31. Mansukh L Mandaviya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

32. Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

33. CR Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

34. P.P. Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

35.. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence

36. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

37. Satya Pal Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

(With PTI inputs)