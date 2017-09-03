Here's The Full List Of Union Council Of Ministers After Reshuffle

Nirmala Sitharaman emerged as the biggest gainer of the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave her the heavyweight Defence portfolio, while Piyush Goyal replaced Suresh Prabhu in the Railway Ministry in a major rejig, which saw nine new faces being inducted.
Here is the full list of Union Council of ministers:
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any minister
CABINET MINISTERS
1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Home Affairs
2. Sushma Swaraj: Minister of External Affairs
3. Arun Jaitley: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
4. Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of Shipping; and Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
5. Suresh Prabhu: Minister of Commerce and Industry
6. D.V. Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation
7. Sushri Uma Bharti: Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation
8. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
9. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Minister of Women and Child Development
10. Ananthkumar: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers; and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
11. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
12. Jagat Prakash Nadda: Minister of Health and Family Welfare
13. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Minister of Civil Aviation
14. Anant Geete: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
15. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries
16. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Rural Development; Minister of Panchayati Raj; and Minister of Mines.
17. Chaudhary Birender Singh: Minister of Steel
18. Jual Oram: Minister of Tribal Affairs
19. Radha Mohan Singh: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
20. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
21. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Textiles; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting
22. Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Earth Sciences; and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
23. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Human Resource Development
24. Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
25. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Coal
26. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Defence
27. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs
MINISTERS OF STATE (INDEPENDENT CHARGE)
1. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
2. Santosh Kumar: Gangwar Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
3. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)
4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space
5. Mahesh Sharma: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
6. Giriraj Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
7. Manoj Sinha: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
8. Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
9. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
10. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
11. Alphons Kannanthanam: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
MINISTERS OF STATE
1. Vijay Goel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
2. Radhakrishnan P: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping
3. SS Ahluwalia: Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
4. Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi Minister of State in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation
5. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
6. Vishnu Deo Sai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel
7. Ram Kripal Yadav: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
8. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
9. Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal
10. Rajen Gohain: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways
11. General (Retd.) V K Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
12. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
13. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
14. Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
15. Shiv Pratap Shukla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
16. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
17. Sudarshan Bhagat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
18. Upendra Kushwaha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development
19. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
20. Virendra Kumar: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
21. Anantkumar Hegde: Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
22. M. J. Akbar: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs
23. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries
24. Y S Chowdary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Science and Technology; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Earth Sciences
25. Jayant Sinha: Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation
26. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
27. Vijay Sampla: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
28. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation
29. Ajay Tamta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles
30. Krishna Raj: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
31. Mansukh L Mandaviya: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
32. Anupriya Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
33. CR Chaudhary Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
34. P.P. Chaudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
35.. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence
36. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
37. Satya Pal Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.
