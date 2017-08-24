The Website
24 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:10 pm

Here's How People React To Supreme Court's Historic Verdict On Right To Privacy

The nine judges unanimously overruled the two earlier judgements of the apex court that Right to Privacy is not protected under the Constitution.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-24T12:19:57+0530

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right as guaranteed by the Constitution while hearing a batch of petitions in the Aadhaar case. 

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar ruled that "right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution".

The nine judges unanimously overruled the two earlier judgements of the apex court that Right to Privacy is not protected under the Constitution.

Here is how people reacted on Twitter:

