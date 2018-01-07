The Website
07 January 2018

Here's How Netflix India Took A Dig At Aadhaar Scheme On Twitter

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-01-07T12:39:44+0530

Netflix India has taken a dig at Aadhaar scheme in the latest season of 'Black Mirror' which was released on December 29.

In the episode “Hang the DJ”, a story about dating apps of future where characters get a device showing duration of their relationship, Frank (Joe Cole) opens his device to know the time period of his relationship with Amy (Georgina Campbell), and the message appears: "Link Aadhaar to find out".

The tweet has been retweeted over 4000 times and liked by 5600 Twitter handles. Here are a few responses to the tweet.

 Black Mirror is a series that explores possibilities in the future when technology may get way more advanced than the present. Till now, Netflix has released 4 seasons.

Netflix Aadhar - Unique Identity (UID) Card

