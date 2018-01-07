Here's How Netflix India Took A Dig At Aadhaar Scheme On Twitter

Netflix India has taken a dig at Aadhaar scheme in the latest season of 'Black Mirror' which was released on December 29.
In the episode “Hang the DJ”, a story about dating apps of future where characters get a device showing duration of their relationship, Frank (Joe Cole) opens his device to know the time period of his relationship with Amy (Georgina Campbell), and the message appears: "Link Aadhaar to find out".
Please provide #Aadhaar details for more information. pic.twitter.com/siuuLr1I06— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2018
The tweet has been retweeted over 4000 times and liked by 5600 Twitter handles. Here are a few responses to the tweet.
Cannot believe a major corporation would have the balls to take stand. This isn't common in India. Well done!— Saptarshi (@hatfullofrain) January 4, 2018
January 4, 2018
January 4, 2018
@hrp_btp_3112 Netflix probably has bots making such top notch content.— Devlina Padhye (@Devlinaaa) January 4, 2018
Admin of this handle needs a raise ð— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 4, 2018
Modi Sarkar only watches NETAflix. #Aadhaar #AadhaarFail— Ishan (@ishaanratnam) January 4, 2018
Black Mirror is a series that explores possibilities in the future when technology may get way more advanced than the present. Till now, Netflix has released 4 seasons.
So we finally decided Black Mirror S4 episode sequence is:
1. USS Callister
2. ArkAngel
3. Crocodile
4. Hang the DJ
5. Metalhead
6. Black Museum
(but tbh you can watch them in whatever flippin' order you like) pic.twitter.com/dwbiLBeYAX
