First Scorpene-Class Attack Submarine INS Kalvari

INS Kalvari, India's first Scorpene-class submarine was on Thursday commissioned into the Navy. It is the most advanced non-nuclear submarine and the first of six Scorpene-class submarines in Mumbai.

Scorpene is a conventional submarine built by DCNS of France weighing 1,500 tonnes, and go to depths of 300m

Calling it a historic day, PM Modi said he felt proud while presenting the nation with INS Kalvari. He also said that it is a huge example of 'Make in India' and thanked the people who had put their hard work in making the submarine.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

Here's are the details of INS Kalvari:

1)The construction of INS Kalvari began on December 14, 2006 and completed on 30 October, 2015, and was finally commissioned on December 14, 2017. It was delivered four years behind schedule.

2)Kalvari is 67.5 metres long and 12.3 metres tall.

3)The INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine that has been built for the Indian Navy by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

4)It is the first of six such submarines that will be inducted into the Indian Navy, which represents a significant success for the "Make in India" initiative.

5)The project has been undertaken with French collaboration.

6)The technology used in the submarine has ensured superior stealth features, such as advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

7)An attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube- launched anti-ship missiles, while underwater or on surface.

8)The Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions, such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.

9)The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval task force.

10)As is the tradition, ships and submarines of the Navy, are 're-incarnated' after decommissioning. So it is with Kalvari. The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after almost 30 years of service to the nation.

