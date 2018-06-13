The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 June 2018 Last Updated at 7:56 am National

'Here Because We Love Delhi': Kejriwal And Team Spend Second Night At LG's Office

Kejriwal has sought from Baijal his direction to IAS officers to end their strike, punishment to officers who struck work and approval to his government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Here Because We Love Delhi': Kejriwal And Team Spend Second Night At LG's Office
File Photo
'Here Because We Love Delhi': Kejriwal And Team Spend Second Night At LG's Office
outlookindia.com
2018-06-13T08:05:06+0530

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is staging a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office along with his cabinet colleagues, spent second consecutive night at the office of the LG.

READ ALSO: 10 Reasons Why Kejriwal Is Angry

"Our 2nd nite at LG House. We r here becoz. We luv Del n we care for Del. We hv worked v hard for Del. We want Del to further improve. We feel shattered becoz many great initiatives getting stuck. Lets improve our beloved Del, LG Sir. N lets do it togethr (sic)," he tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai had gone to meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of IAS officers "strike" and doorstep ration delivery scheme last evening.

READ ALSO: Friction Between Delhi MLAs And Bureacracy- A Throwback

After the meeting ended around 6 pm on Saturday, the chief minister said that he and his cabinet colleagues were going to stay at the waiting room of the L-G office as their demands were refused by Baijal.

Kejriwal has sought from Baijal his direction to IAS officers to end their strike, punishment to officers who struck work and approval to his government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Anil Baijal Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Four BSF Personnel Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In J&K's Samba
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters