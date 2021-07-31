Heavy Rain Floods Eastern Rajasthan Roads, Washes Out Rail Tracks In Nagaur District

Owing to heavy and widespread rainfall in eastern parts of Rajasthan, several roads are inundated in many places. Railway tracks are washed out in Gudha and Govindi Marwar station which falls under the ambit of Jodhpur division.

Till Saturday morning, several places including Nagaur, Baran, Jaipur, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Churu districts have recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A maximum of 304 mm rainfall was recorded in Baran, followed by Niwai in Tonk where 192 mm of rains were recorded.

Several roads were inundated in Jaipur, Dausa, Tonk, Sawaimadhopur, Karauli, Dholpur and Baran.

Jaipur district's Chaksu, Narayna, Maujmabad and Sambhar received 168 mm, 167 mm, 162 mm and 142 mm of rains respectively. Dudu, Phagi, Phulera and Jaipur airport (Sanganer) and Amber recorded 135 mm, 123 mm, 122 mm, 77.3 mm and 67 mm of rains respectively.

In Nagaur district, rainwater washed away the railway tracks between Gudha and Govindi Marwar junction on Saturday which affected trains movement for a few hours. Bhopal-Jodhpur special train was diverted due to restoration works.

The track was restored after a few hours, a North West Railway spokesperson said.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert', warning of very heavy to very heavy rain (more than 115.6 mm) at one or two places in Baran, Jhalwar districts on Saturday.

An 'Orange Alert' for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for one or two places in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Kota and Baran districts.

For Karauli, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Nagaur and Pali districts, a 'yellow alert has been issued warning of heavy rain.

(With PTI Inputs)

