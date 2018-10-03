﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Kerala, Red Alert In 3 Districts

Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Kerala, Red Alert In 3 Districts

"The IMD has sounded a red alert in Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur districts, as very heavy rains have been predicted on October 7, while several parts of the state are likely to get heavy rains on October 5," the Chief Minister said.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Kerala, Red Alert In 3 Districts
Representational Image
File Photo
Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Kerala, Red Alert In 3 Districts
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T20:58:43+0530
Related Stories

The Kerala government has told fishermen not to venture into the sea after October 5, and issued red alert in three districts, following warning of a cyclone by India Meterological Department, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The government is making arrangements to inform people in the coastal areas of the state, he said.

"The IMD has sounded a red alert in Idukki, Palakkad and Thrissur districts, as very heavy rains have been predicted on October 7, while several parts of the state are likely to get heavy rains on October 5," the Chief Minister told media.

District authorities have been asked to be ready for any eventuality as landslides can be expected, said Vijayan.

"In view of the forecast, it's better to avoid travel at night, especially in the hilly areas. Starting Friday, travel towards Munnar should be avoided until further orders. Also, those living along the banks of lakes and rivers should not go out for fishing," said Vijayan.

 IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Cyclone Floods National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : J&K: Security Forces Arrest LeT Miltant Who Threatened People Against Participating In Polls
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters