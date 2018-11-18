﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'He Was Just Explaining Circumstances': Swamy Backs Khattar For His Comment On Rape

'He Was Just Explaining Circumstances': Swamy Backs Khattar For His Comment On Rape

Haryana Chief Minister said that most of the rapes incidents usually happen between the acquaintances, which go for filing a rape complaint after their relations, turn sour.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 November 2018
'He Was Just Explaining Circumstances': Swamy Backs Khattar For His Comment On Rape
PTI FILE
'He Was Just Explaining Circumstances': Swamy Backs Khattar For His Comment On Rape
outlookindia.com
2018-11-18T16:32:51+0530
Related Stories

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy has backed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, over his controversial remarks on rape victims, saying that Khattar was just "explaining the circumstances."

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "He was just explaining the circumstances that arise because of the familiarity between a boy and a girl, who are originally friends; but when their relations turn sour, you have those jilted people who throw acid on their former girlfriends."

The 79-years-old leader also stressed that criminals must be prosecuted under any circumstances. "Crime is a crime. It does not matter what the circumstances were as there are no mitigating circumstances. When the rape of a woman takes place it is defaming of her body and we cannot accept it," said Swami. Adding that there is a death penalty for such crimes and all criminals must be prosecuted.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister said that most of the rapes incidents usually happen between the acquaintances, which go for filing a rape complaint after their relations, turn sour.

"Most of the rape incidences usually happen between known people. The incidents of rape haven't increased. These used to happen before as well. Today, only the concerns have grown. 80 to 90 per cent of the incidents involve the people who already know each other. Most of the incidences are between the people who usually spend time together but after some arguments, file a rape complaint," Khattar had said.

Responding to the criticism, Khattar on Sunday stated that his remarks were based on the investigative report. "The issue of rape should be dealt with as a social issue and not as a political one," he had said.

Khattar' comment came in the backdrop of an alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl from Haryana's Rewari district, which had created a nation-wide outrage in November this year. Three accused were later arrested in the case.

(ANI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Subramanian Swamy Manohar Lal Khattar Delhi Rape Crime BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : World Junior Championship: Indian Shuttler Lakshya Sen Settles For Bronze Medal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters