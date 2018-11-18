'He Was Just Explaining Circumstances': Swamy Backs Khattar For His Comment On Rape

Related Stories Arvind Kejriwal Slams Haryana CM For Justifying Rapes

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy has backed Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, over his controversial remarks on rape victims, saying that Khattar was just "explaining the circumstances."

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said, "He was just explaining the circumstances that arise because of the familiarity between a boy and a girl, who are originally friends; but when their relations turn sour, you have those jilted people who throw acid on their former girlfriends."

The 79-years-old leader also stressed that criminals must be prosecuted under any circumstances. "Crime is a crime. It does not matter what the circumstances were as there are no mitigating circumstances. When the rape of a woman takes place it is defaming of her body and we cannot accept it," said Swami. Adding that there is a death penalty for such crimes and all criminals must be prosecuted.

On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister said that most of the rapes incidents usually happen between the acquaintances, which go for filing a rape complaint after their relations, turn sour.

"Most of the rape incidences usually happen between known people. The incidents of rape haven't increased. These used to happen before as well. Today, only the concerns have grown. 80 to 90 per cent of the incidents involve the people who already know each other. Most of the incidences are between the people who usually spend time together but after some arguments, file a rape complaint," Khattar had said.

#WATCH:Haryana CM ML Khattar says,“Sabse badi chinta yeh hai ki yeh ghatnayein jo hain rape aur Chhed chhad ki, 80-90% jankaro ke beech mein hoti hai.Kafi samay ke liye Ikhatte ghumte hain, ek din anban hogai, uss din utha karke FIR karwa dete hain ‘isne mujhe rape kiya’.”(15.11) pic.twitter.com/jZWy3h3fK2 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018

Responding to the criticism, Khattar on Sunday stated that his remarks were based on the investigative report. "The issue of rape should be dealt with as a social issue and not as a political one," he had said.

Maine sehmati nahi kaha, maine between known kaha. Ye meri oer se kahi gayi baat nahi hai yeh investigations se aaya fact hai. Isse samajik taur pe deal karna chahiye, isme raajneeti nahi dekhni chahiye: Haryana CM ML Khattar on his earlier remark on rape cases pic.twitter.com/WYKNzimvLf — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

Khattar' comment came in the backdrop of an alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 19-year-old girl from Haryana's Rewari district, which had created a nation-wide outrage in November this year. Three accused were later arrested in the case.

(ANI)