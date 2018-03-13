'He Sold 50 Kg Brinjals For Rs 75 At Mandi, Returned Home With Rs 5': Condition Of Maharashtra Farmers

On March 6, more than 35,000 farmers trekked 180 km over six days from Nashik to Mumbai under the banner of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (AIKS) of the CPI(M) with a slew of demands, including their right to till forest land and a complete loan waiver.

On the next day, a farmer took 50 kg of brinjals to Ahmednagar ‘mandi’ in Maharashtra, earned only Rs 75 after selling 50 kg of the vegetable. But he returned home with just Rs 5 at the end of the day, thanks to Rs 60 that he spent for his transportation and Rs 10 he paid to a labourer.

Advertisement opens in new window

On 7/3/2018, a #farmer took 50 Kg #brinjals to #Ahmednagar market in #Maha. He got Rs 75 for 50 Kg Brinjals. He paid Rs 60 for transport & Rs 10 for "hamaali" i.e. #farmer end up with Rs 5 for his 50 Kg #brinjals.

ðÂÂÂHope, everybody understands, the reason of #FarmersMarchToMumbai pic.twitter.com/Lumvyfu45u — Ramandeep S Mann (@ramanmann1974) March 12, 2018

While after holding a meeting with a delegation of farmers, who reached Mumbai on Sunday night, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday evening accepted most of their demands, thousands of such brinjal farmers struggle to meet their daily expenses.

Advertisement opens in new window

The downward trend in vegetable prices continues owing to consistent rise in supply. All vegetables are being sold in the range of Rs 10 to 20 per kg in retail markets of Mumbai. The drop in vegetable prices have badly hit the farmers as they are incurring losses and unable to manage the production cost.

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) source, however, told The Times of India that the situation might change by the end of this month and prices will gradually start increasing.

"The ground reality is different, tomato's whole sale per kg price has dropped to 1 rupees, brinjal price has collapsed to 10 paise per brinjal, onion are being sold at 20 to 30 paisa per kg. So, this condition is really pathetic. So, the claims made by BJP government that they will be implementing Swaminathan aayog recommendations are mere false claims. The SSS party alleged that the BJP government has left farmers on their own and are concentrating on corporate sector. This is the reason that farmer suicides are not stopping," Yogesh Pandey, leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan told India Today.

Advertisement opens in new window

While the price of brinjal in Solapur mandi, one of the biggest whole sale vegetable markets in the state, was at Rs 8 per kilogram on Sunday, experts say these are only for fresh or good quality of vegetable. Farmers can get as low as low Re 1 per kg.

“At mandi, the price is not that bad, but it is the middle-men who are benefitting. It’s the middle-men, who mostly procure the vegetable from farmers and bring it to the mandi,” Hannan Mollah, general secretary of the Kisan Sabha, told Outlook, adding that though, nowadays, many farmers’ groups are directly bringing vegetables to mandis.

A horticulture expert said in an ideal condition, when there is an enough rainfall and less use of pesticides, Rs 8 per kg may cover the cost of production at times, but the risk factor still remains there. “If there is not enough rainfall, there is a problem. Brinjal seeds are sown on nursery beds to raise seedlings for transplanting in the field. Raised beds are necessary to avoid problem of water logging in heavy soils. Therefore, Rs.8 is not enough,” he said.

He added: “Unlike wheat or paddy, horticulture produce are not harvested in one go. They are done over a period of days. During that time, they have to face the risk of less/excess rainfall, pest attack. Brinjal is most susceptible for pest attack.”