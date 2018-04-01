'He Is Scared To Fire Me': Rebel BJP Leader Yashwant Sinha

Senior BJP rebel leader Yashwant Sinha sent out a cryptic tweet today, saying he cannot be fired because "HE" is scared.

The tweet comes barely two days after Sinha hosted opposition leaders in an "apolitical" meeting, calling for a united stand against the BJP to "save" democracy.

He cannot fire me because he is scared. Advertisement opens in new window — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) April 1, 2018

His tweet today invited a lot of speculation with twitterati eager to know who the "HE" in question is. Disgruntled BJP leader Sinha has of late been vocal with his angst against his own party, calling out on the government's scheme from demonetisation, to GST implementation, and directly attacking the Prime Minister himself.

"He cannot fire me because he is scared," he tweeted today. Fire from where and from whom- he left it to the imagination of readers.

The former Finance Minister recently launched 'Rakha Manch'- a movement against the BJP's policies- which was attended by another rebel party leader Shatrughn Sinha.

In October last year, he had said it would be 'the best day of my life' when BJP takes action against him for 'anti-party activities.'

His apparent disillusionment came to fore with a scathing piece he had written for The Indian Express in September last year, where he says he would be ‘failing’ his ‘national duty’ if he did not speak out about the ‘mess’ that the current Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has made of the economy.

The 84-year-old former Finance Minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee’s cabinet during the first NDA government lay into the current one, saying that Jaitley losing his Lok Sabha election did not hinder his appointment. Sinha contrasted it with a time when Vajpayee had refused to induct Pramod Mahajan and Jaswant Singh into the cabinet in 1998 for similar reasons.

Sinha came out in all guns blazing against the union government, sparing none. He had said demonetisation led to 'tax terrorism' and had an open spat with Jaitley, who took a jibe at his age and called him a 'job applicant at 80.'

The BJP replaced him with his son Jayant Sinha as Lok Sabha member from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. He is presently serving as the minister of state for civil aviation in the Narendra Modi government.

He had declined to comment on his father meeting West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is trying to bring anti-BJP parties on one platform.