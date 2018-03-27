HDFC Bank Puts Up Deadly Metal Spikes To Drive Away Homeless

Deadly metal spikes installed outside HDFC Bank’s Fort branch to stop the homeless from sitting or sleeping there drew a barrage of criticism on Monday.

Pictures of the spikes put up by the bank went viral after a journalist tweeted photos of the dangerous iron spikes, which he noticed on Sunday afternoon.

“It reminded me of ‘defensive architecture’ installed in London to prevent homeless people from sleeping outside commercial premises, which attracted a great deal of public controversy. I noted however that the spikes outside this HDFC Bank branch were far longer and sharper than those I had seen photographed in the UK, and could cause grave injury to anyone who fell on them – there appeared a particular risk of this happening since the passageway outside the branch is narrow and crowded,” Mundy said.

An eyecatching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch) pic.twitter.com/5H8ErgUoth — Simon Mundy (@simonmundy) March 25, 2018

An eyecatching response to Mumbai's homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch) pic.twitter.com/5H8ErgUoth — Simon Mundy (@simonmundy) March 25, 2018

@HDFC_Bank Hey, was disturbed to see the spikes you have installed outside your Fort Branch. Hope you plan on removing them immediately and if you don't, please let me know so I can shift my bank to one whose values I agree with. — Diksha Kataria (@DikshaKataria89) March 26, 2018

That's whataboutery I'm afraid. At least have the grace to let some sit/lie in a public place when the office/store closes for the night. — Marryam H Reshii (@reshii) March 26, 2018

Whatever. This is legally not permissible. It is endangerment to pedestrians. Should be immediately removed and bank fined. — Empowering Goa (@EmpoweringGoa) March 26, 2018

After being lambasted on social media, the bank admitted that it was insensitive and promised to remove the spikes.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority. HDFC has, however, not explained why the spikes were installed," said the bank in it's official statement.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority. @simonmundy https://t.co/Tw5j6RYmGu — HDFC Bank (@HDFCBank_Cares) March 26, 2018

According to the reports, the locals said that the sharp metal spikes, over three inches tall, pose a danger to passers-by as well, were installed last week soon after the bank was renovated.

The action is not something entirely unheard of. Hostile architecture is about constructing or altering public spaces to discourage their unintended uses. Designs, which are aimed at keeping beggars and homeless away, is rising across the world. The designs are in the form of iron spikes, fences, sloped benches or bolts installed on doorsteps or on pavements or outside shops. These designs not only affect humans, but also animals.

In December 2017, a photo showing metal spikes on the branches of a tree in Bristol, England, had sparked outrage. The metal spikes were installed to stop birds from perching on the branches.