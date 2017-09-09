HC Seeks Response From Centre And Delhi Govt On Plea To Bring Schools Under State

The high court today sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking implementation of an NCERT-panel recommendation to bring all public-funded schools under the city government for betterment of education.

The court also asked local bodies like the municipal corporations, the Delhi Cantonment Board and the NDMC to examine the matter in view of the larger public interest.

Advertisement opens in new window

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said, "These are very important issues. It may help in the cause of education. Get the matter examined in larger public interest."

The plea filed by an NGO said that over 25 lakh students study in the schools run by the Delhi government and local bodies here, and despite repeated recommendations of various committees, including the NCERT panel of 2010, they have not been brought under a unified body, i.E. The Delhi government.

The court issued notice to authorities concerned and directed them to file a status report by September 19.

"Respondents have to positively file counter affidavits in four weeks," it said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by NGO Social Jurist, through advocate Ashok Agarwal, seeking a direction to authorities, particularly the Delhi government, to implement the recommendation of NCERT committee report, 2010.

The plea said that as per the NCERT committee report, the state-provided school education should be administered by a unified body, i.E. The Government of NCT of Delhi by taking over all the schools of local bodies including those run by municipal corporations.

Advertisement opens in new window

"If all these schools are brought under the government of NCT of Delhi, there could be much better management and utilisation of physical infrastructure and academic resources," it said.

The plea said that after the enactment of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the responsibility of implementing this law has been given to the state government.

It alleged that standard of education of all public- funded schools was not up to the mark.

The plea said that for the betterment of education of children in Delhi, all the public-funded schools were required to be brought under the Delhi government. (PTI)