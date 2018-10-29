HC Asks CBI To Maintain Status Quo On Proceedings Against Rakesh Asthana Till Nov 1

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against its Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on leave by government till November 1.

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not filing reply to pleas of Asthana and another official Devender Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, seeking quashing of FIR lodged against them.

CBI has lodged an FIR against Asthana and Kumar in connection with bribery allegations.

Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on October 22 on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case.

CBI prosecutor told HC, delay in filing of reply occurred as the case files have been sent to CVC and sought more time to file it.

HC seeks response of CBI on middleman Manoj Prasad's plea seeking quashing of FIR against him in the bribery case involving Asthana.

The high court on October 23 directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against its special director Asthana, who has challenged the FIR lodged against him on bribery allegations.

HC directs CBI to file reply on Prasad's plea on or before Oct 31 and lists it for hearing on Nov 1

(With PTI Inputs)