08 August 2018 Last Updated at 7:10 am National

Have Always Called You Thalaivare, Shall I Call You Appa Once?: MK Stalin Pens Emotional Note For Karunanidhi

Stalin also quoted Karunanidhi's statement that the latter wanted to be written on his memorial, which read, "Here lies the person who worked relentlessly throughout his life."
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-08-08T07:10:58+0530

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin has penned down an emotional letter for his father M Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

In his moving letter, Stalin asked the DMK chief, "I have always called you as Thalaivare (Leader). Shall I address you as Appa once at least now?" "Every time you used to tell me the place where ever you go. Now, where did you go without telling me? Where did you go leaving us in lurch?" the letter read.

The emotional son then asked the Tamil Nadu former chief minister that whether he has gained complete satisfaction for what he did for the Tamil society or he is just hiding to see if anyone can beat his achievements.

Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital. His funeral will be held with full state honours on Wednesday.

Soon after his demise, many political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of various states expressed their deep grief and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.(ANI)

