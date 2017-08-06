Communal Remarks: Former Kerala Police Chief Senkumar Arrested, Let Off On Bail

In a first such instance, the Kerala police today arrested their former chief T.P. Senkumar in a case registered for allegedly making communal remarks. However, the police later let him off on bail after recording his statement.

Senkumar’s remarks on ‘high Muslim birth rate’ ‘love jihad’ and so on in an interview to a Malayalam weekly had created massive outrage in the state. The police registered a case against the retired officer under IPC Section 153 (A) for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

However, Senkumar's remarks had also got acceptance from some quarters. Follwing his remarks, the BJP in Kerala had invited him to join the party.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Senkumar directing that the officer if arrested, should be released on bail on executing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties for the like sum.

According to reports, Senkumar told the investigating officer that he stated some statistics which were not intended to insult any community.

Senkumar had also invited public ire for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Malayalam actress who was abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kochi in February. During his controversial interview to the magazine, Senkumar had made a phone call to someone and spoken about the actress in a derogatory manner. This conversation got recorded on the interviewer’s gadget.