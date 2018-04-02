Haryana Government Released Delhi's Share Of Water, Claims AAP

The Delhi Jal Board moved National Green Tribunal on March 24 saying that Haryana was supplying Delhi only 330 cusecs of water per day as against 450 cusecs per day which was agreed upon between the state and the Union Territory.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today claimed that the Haryana government has released Delhi's share of water ahead of the scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court over the issue of water crisis in the national capital.

Chief Spokesperson of AAP's Delhi unit Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court in the matter and they have now learnt that their Haryana counterpart has released the share of water.

"We have learnt from sources that the Haryana government has today released Delhi's share of water which would normalise the situation in Delhi within 24 hours," he said.

However, he did not reveal the source of this information.

On March 26, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a plea filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) which has alleged that Haryana has reduced by one-third the supply of water to the national capital, which has led to a water crisis here.

The DJB has sought apex court's direction to the neighbouring state to release the full 450 cusec of water per day meant for Wazirabad reservoir in Delhi.

The jal board has claimed that Haryana was supplying Delhi only 330 cusecs of water per day as against 450 cusecs per day which was agreed upon between the state and the Union Territory.



PTI