Haryana Court To Deliver Verdict In Self-Styled Godman Rampal's Case On August 29

A Hisar court on Thursday deferred the verdict in connection with the two cases registered against self-styled godman Rampal, the head of Satlok Ashram in Barwala, and his followers to August 29.

The verdict, which was to be announced on August 24, will now be pronounced by Judicial Magistrate Hisar Mukesh Kumar on August 29.

The verdict in Rampal's case is due at a time when Punjab and Haryana grapple with the Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict.

On November 17, 2014, a case was registered against Rampal and his followers under IPC sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of his public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty).

Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers -- Purshotam Dass, Raj Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rajender Singh, Rahul and 30-40 other persons -- on November 18, 2014 on a complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Ratia (Fatehabad) under IPC sections 147 (Rioting), 149 (Unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence), 188 (disobedient to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 342 (Wrongfully confining any person).

Rampal was arrested after tense standoff between some of his supporters and the police when close to 15,000 of his followers were evacuated from the sprawling premises in 2014.

