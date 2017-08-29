Haryana Court Acquits Self-Styled Godman Rampal In Two Cases

A Haryana court today acquitted self-styled godman, Rampal Dass, in two cases against him. He will, however, remain in jail as there are other cases still pending against him, ANI reported.

The verdict against Rampal was much awaited in the backdrop of Monday’s sensational sentencing of another self-styled godman and Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases.

Rampal, 67, the head of Satlok Ashram in Barwala, is accused of ordering his supporters to open fire on villagers in Rohtak, killing one person and injuring several others. Rampal was arrested in 2014, which was preceded by a violence at his Hisar Ashram. Rampal faces charges of sedition, murder, criminal conspiracy and detaining people illegally in his fortress as a shield against police who tried to ferret him out after he ignored summons from court to appear before it 43 times.

Like in the case of Ram Rahim, who was convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years in jail, the followers of Rampal have a history of going on a rampage. There was a tense stand-off between the police and Rampal’s followers in November 2014 when the police tried to arrest him.

Tens of thousands of his followers violently attempted to stop police and paramilitary personnel from arresting him. It was only after a week-long stand-off and the deaths of six people that the police could finally arrest him.

Amid tight security, the special CBI court in Rohtak on Monday awarded 20 years imprisonment to Baba Rahim for raping two of his female followers. The whole episode of his conviction and sentencing witnessed protests among his followers that left at least 38 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Earlier, Rampal's lawyer A.P. Singh told ANI that according to the police the supporters barricaded themselves inside the 12-acre premises, but the witnesses said that the police did not allow the people to come out of the Ashram and assaulted them.

"Therefore, Sant Rampal did not hold back people inside the Ashram against their will, it was the police who were threatening the supporters and kept them as captives. Sant Rampal is not guilty. The second case was that Sant Rampal was creating difficulties in the judicial procedure of the case. But he was not keeping well and a panel of doctors approved it. A physically weak person cannot hamper a government proceeding," Singh asserted.

(With agency input)