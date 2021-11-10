Harsh Garg : A Journey From Entrepreneur To A Singer

Harsh Garg from Sangrur, Punjab today is a successful entrepreneur as well as a good singer. Along with marketing, Garg is a *digital entrepreneur*. He has now taken his step towards singing.

Recently he has launched his new songs named *Tere Supne and Jatt Vardu*. Coming out of a small town to reach such a big point today is a big deal for any youth.

Harsh started digital marketing at the age of 18 and today he is at the heights of success. He started his work from social media and today he has a big team.

Harsh has completed his graduation in Computer Applications is a skilled analytical professional. Harsh has a great communication skill which attracts clients very much, he can convince any to join his team.

He lives like a friend with his team members, and supports them at every turn.

When we asked Harsh how his interest in music came along with business, he said, that music is his childhood dream and today he is fulfilling his dream. Harsh considers Manna Dey as his inspiration.

Harsh has many hobbies, such as reading books, traveling, he is also a good cook, and of course music. In his spare time, he listens to old songs, he loves retro and classical music, he listens to Manna Day and Kishore Kumar songs.

Harsh is a very simple man, he has some principles in his life which he strictly follows. He believes that if anyone wants to move ahead in life or wants to achieve something, then they should make some rules in their life and follow them strictly.

If a person wants, they can achieve anything, by devoting themselves completely to that thing.

During our conversation with Harsh, we asked Harsh how difficult it is for him to handle music and *entrepreneurship*?

“Of course, it is very difficult for me, in the beginning I could not manage time, things became difficult to handle, I used to get very confused sometimes, but I did not lose heart and today I handle both the things very well,” replied Harsh.

21-year-old Harsh Garg has achieved a lot at a very young age. Today, Harsh has earned a name in the field of music along with business. He has followed his childhood passion. Harsh is an inspiration for today’s youth.