Harish Salve, Who Defende India's Stand In Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case, Deletes His Twitter Due To 'Constant Abuses'

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Harish Salve, who was appointed to defend India's stand at the International Court of Justice against the death penalty given to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan, has deleted his Twitter account.

He has said that due to constant abuses on social he had no other choice then deleting his Twitter account, reported News 18.

"It is so disturbing. I was appearing for Christian College and when I came back from Court, I saw so many offensive comments that I decided to close my account. They say all kinds of things under the guise of personal views and then there is no accountability," Salve said to the news channel.

Salve had charged Rs 1 as his fee for handling Jadhav's case at the international court, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had tweeted, earlier in May.

Salve was India's lead attorney at the ICJ hearing the case of Indian national Jadhav.