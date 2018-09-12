The Website
12 September 2018 Last Updated at 5:52 pm National

Hardik Patel Breaks ‘Fast Unto Death’ After 19 Days

Patel started his 'fast unto death' from August 25, and was visited by leaders like Prakash Ambedkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Harish Rawat, Jignesh Mevani etc.

Outlook Web Bureau
2018-09-12T17:52:43+0530

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday ended his 'fast unto death' after 19 days at the insistence of leaders of two Patidar socio-religious bodies — Khodaldham and Umiyadham.

Khodaldham and Umiyadham are the highest religious places of Leuva and Kadva Patidars in Gujarat.

The 25-year-old  was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation for Patidars and loan waiver from farmers. Today, he reportedly ended the fast by having lemonade from the hands of Patidar community leaders Naresh Patel and C K Patel.

Patel took to Twitter to say that, the elders have told him no one wins war by dying.

Patel started his 'fast unto death' from August 25, and was visited by leaders like Prakash Ambedkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Harish Rawat, Jignesh Mevani etc.

On Septemeber 9, he was hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness and damage to the kidneys.

Patel was detained by Ahmedabad Crime Branch on August 19, before he was set to commence his hunger strike.

