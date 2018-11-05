Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: MS Dhoni Has Unusual Request For Captain – WATCH

To celebrate captain Virat Kohli's 30th birthday on Monday (November 5), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video containing wishes from team-mates and coaching staff.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the wishes in the video, made a special request to Kohli, asking the skipper to teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting game.

In the video, Dhoni also shared a photo of a young Kohli holding a toy gun.

"Hi Virat, wish you a very happy birthday. I know you are a big PUBG fan because I've just found this old picture of yours. So, why don't you come and especially teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting game," said Dhoni.

Kohli has been given a break from the national duties.

In his absence, Rohit Sharma is leading the team in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies. India took a 1-0 lead with a five-wicket win in the first match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.