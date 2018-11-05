Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: MS Dhoni Has Unusual Request For Captain – WATCH

﻿
India captain Virat Kohli turns 30 on November 10.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Related Stories

To celebrate captain Virat Kohli's 30th birthday on Monday (November 5), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video containing wishes from team-mates and coaching staff.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who leads the wishes in the video, made a special request to Kohli, asking the skipper to teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting game.

In the video, Dhoni also shared a photo of a young Kohli holding a toy gun.

"Hi Virat, wish you a very happy birthday. I know you are a big PUBG fan because I've just found this old picture of yours. So, why don't you come and especially teach Manish Pandey how to play a first-person shooting game," said Dhoni.

Kohli has been given a break from the national duties.

In his absence, Rohit Sharma is leading the team in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies. India took a 1-0 lead with a five-wicket win in the first match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

