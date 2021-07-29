July 29, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  BJP MLA Fears Farmer Suicides As Water And Irrigation Projects Halted In Marathwada

BJP MLA Fears Farmer Suicides As Water And Irrigation Projects Halted In Marathwada

'The scheme worth Rs 45,000 crore was halted and just Rs 250 crore was given to a scheme in Paithan taluka. Moreover, Jalyukt Shivar scheme is not being implemented in the region,' Prashant Bamb said.

Outlook Web Desk 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:47 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
BJP MLA Fears Farmer Suicides As Water And Irrigation Projects Halted In Marathwada
Representational Image
PTI
BJP MLA Fears Farmer Suicides As Water And Irrigation Projects Halted In Marathwada
outlookindia.com
2021-07-29T17:47:41+05:30

BJP MLA Prashant Bamb  on Thursday was heard dreading the possibility of farmer suicides as  certain water and irrigation schemes are being halted in Marathwada, which is a drought-prone region due to insufficient rainfall. 

"The water and irrigation schemes, especially designed for Marathwada region, are coming halt. Clearances for the water grid project had been fast-tracked and tenders for this scheme were floated.

Bamb, who represents Gangapur constituency in Aurangabad district, claimed that he had made several attempts to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue.

However, the scheme worth Rs 45,000 crore was halted and just Rs 250 crore was given to a scheme in Paithan taluka. Moreover, Jalyukt Shivar scheme is not being implemented in the region," Bamb said in a virtual address.

The BJP MLA further said that earlier, the Shiv Sena had given priority to Marathwada and had taken a strong stand against the crop insurance companies.

However, the companies are now not paying farmers for the losses, and if the region does not receive sufficient rainfall, there is a fear that farmers may commit suicide, he claimed.
"I have written 19 letters to the state government on various issues, but haven't received any response on the same," Bamb said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPAC Team Granted Unconditional Anticipatory Bail By Tripura Court

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Prashant Bamb Aurangabad Jalyukt Shivar Irrigation Scheme BJP MLA Marathwada Farmers' Suicide National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos