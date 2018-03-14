<em>Haider</em> Star Narendra Jha Dies At 55

Actor Narendra Jha passed away on Wednesday morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 55.

According to reports, it was the third heart attack Jha had over the years.

Born on September 2 in Bihar's Madhubani area, Jha was a noted Bollywood and television actor.

He was seen playing vital roles in Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider'.

Advertisement opens in new window

Saddened by his demise, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "It's really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP."

ANI