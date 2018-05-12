The Website
12 May 2018 International

Hafiz Saeed Leads Prayer And Rally For Kashmiri Militants Killed Recently

Outlook Web Bureau
(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed led a funeral prayer in absentia of the Kashmiri militants killed recently.

Saeed led the prayers yesterday at the JuD headquarters in Chauburji Lahore which apparently has been taken over by the Punjab government a few months ago. He also led a rally outside the JuD headquarters to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Interestingly, Saeed has offered Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ousted premier Nawaz Sharif "relief" if they quit their friendship with the Indian prime minister.

"If the prime minister (Abbasi) and former prime minister (Sharif) want to rid of the problems they are facing today they first will have to quit their friendship with Indian prime minister (Narendra) Modi and slavery of the United States," he said. 

Saeed further said Islamabad should stop making lame excuse regarding extending support to the Kashmiris and tell the people about its limitations. He said the Kashmiri militants' struggle has entered into the 'decisive' phase.

The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Pakistan Kashmir Jammu and kashmir International Reportage

