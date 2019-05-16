﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Exclusive | Had Modi Reshaped Himself, He Could Have Been A Great PM: Rahul Gandhi

Exclusive | Had Modi Reshaped Himself, He Could Have Been A Great PM: Rahul Gandhi

In an exclusive interview to Outlook, Congress president Rahul Gandhi says had PM Modi taken what the Indian people gave him, he would have been a "great PM."

Ruben BanerjeeBhavna Vij-Aurora INTERVIEWS Rahul Gandhi | 16 May 2019
Exclusive | Had Modi Reshaped Himself, He Could Have Been A Great PM: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Exclusive | Had Modi Reshaped Himself, He Could Have Been A Great PM: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-05-16T14:05:49+0530

“Narendra Modi had a great opportunity, but couldn’t make the transition needed for him to succeed as PM,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi told Outlook in an exclusive interview. “He couldn’t do what the people expected of him. Had Mr Modi taken what the Indian people gave him, which is faith and belief, and reshaped himself, become a more compassionate person, listened carefully and worked with a team, he would have been a great PM.”

Speaking to Outlook editor Ruben Banerjee and political editor Bhavna Vij-Aurora, the Congress president claimed that there is discontent amongst voters who supported the BJP in the last general elections. “Modi couldn’t do what the people expected of him, so those who supported him in 2014 are now angry with him,” he declared.

Rahul was also candid about the mistakes his party made. “After 10 years in power, some arrogance had crept into our leaders,” he confessed. “This was compounded by a bad economic situation. There was growing anger in India and India picked an angry person to lead her.”

When asked about what has changed for the Congress in the last five years, Rahul replied, “There are youngsters in place in every state. Change requires a transition. You can’t just suddenly turn around, snap your fingers and expect change. There’s a transition underway in the Congress.”

Also Read | BJP Won't Get More Than 10 Seats in UP; Congress Will Get 4 In Delhi, Says Rahul Gandhi


Watch this space for the full interview

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Ruben Banerjee Bhavna Vij-Aurora Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections BJP Congress National Interviews
  • Comments (2)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Modilie' New Word In English Dictionary: Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Ruben Banerjee
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters