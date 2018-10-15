﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Gurugram Shooting: Mother, Cousin Of Gunman Detained For Interrogation

Gurugram Shooting: Mother, Cousin Of Gunman Detained For Interrogation

Gunman Mahipal was arrested after he shot at wife and teenage son of additional sessions judge.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2018
Gurugram Shooting: Mother, Cousin Of Gunman Detained For Interrogation
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Gurugram Shooting: Mother, Cousin Of Gunman Detained For Interrogation
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T11:01:29+0530
Related Stories

Days after the wife and son of an additional sessions judge were shot by his security guard, the Gurugram Police on Monday detained the assailant's mother and cousin for interrogation.

Earlier, the Police had arrested the gunman and on Saturday said that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

The incident took place on October 13 when the additional session judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu and their 18-year-old son Dhruv had gone shopping in Gurugram's sector 49. The gunman opened fire and injured both of them. While the judge's wife was pronounced dead, the son is said to be critical at present.

Soon after the incident, a forensic team was sent to the spot and an investigation was launched to look into the matter.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon Crime Murder National
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Skip ICC Meeting After Allegations Of Sexual Harassment
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters