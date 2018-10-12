﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Gurugram School Murder: 16-Year-Old Accused Won't Be Tried As An Adult

Gurugram School Murder: 16-Year-Old Accused Won't Be Tried As An Adult

The accused student allegedly killed a seven-year-old student in a private school in Gurugram in September last year.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2018
Gurugram School Murder: 16-Year-Old Accused Won't Be Tried As An Adult
Ryan International School, Gurugram
File Photo
Gurugram School Murder: 16-Year-Old Accused Won't Be Tried As An Adult
outlookindia.com
2018-10-12T10:48:57+0530
Related Stories

In Gurugram school murder case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday set aside the order of a lower court which insisted the trial of 16-year-old accused as an adult instead of as a juvenile.

The accused student allegedly killed a seven-year-old student in a private school in Gurugram in September last year.

Allowing the petition of the accused, who challenged the lower court's verdict that he be tried as an adult, Justice Daya Chaudhary set aside the order of the Gurugram sessions court and the Juvenile Justice Board.

The High Court has directed the Juvenile Justice Board to reconsider the matter afresh and give a finding on whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile or as an adult.

The court asked the JJ Board to consider evidences and contentions proposed by the accused in his petition.

The sessions court, and later the JJ Board, had held that the accused would be tried as an adult in the case of the brutal murder of the minor innocent student.

The accused, as per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charges, had brutally killed the minor student with a sharp weapon to get the school examinations and parent-teacher meeting deferred.


(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gurgaon Murder Juveniles National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Announces Measures To Prevent Nuclear Technology Exports To China
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters