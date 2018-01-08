Gurugram: More Than 1,200 People Killed In Road Accidents In Last Three Years, Largely Due To Construction Flaws

As many as 1,208 people have died in the last three years in road accidents in Gurugram largely due to construction flaws on different stretches.

The construction defects have been detected by a state government programme called Haryana Zero Vision (HZV), reported Mail Today.

According to the report, experts detected several loopholes on stretches such NH 48 (Old NH8), Gurugram-Sohna road (NH 248), Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), state highway 15A, CRPF road, Golf Course road and MDR 137.

"We have conducted inspections on these stretches and detected several faults. We have recommended the same to NHAI, PWD (B&R), HUDA and district urban local body with accordance to their respective jurisdictions for rectifications," said Gurpreet Singh, road safety associate of HZV, told the tabloid.

Last year, the Haryana government launched the ambitious campaign for "zero" fatality in road crashes, which covered 10 districts, including Gurugran, Rewari, Hisar, Rohtak, Sonipat and Ambala in the first phase.

This was for the first time any state in India had kicked off such a campaign. As of now, only Sweden and Canada have such a vision of no death in any road crash, which they are yet to achieve.

As per the report, officials have found lack of space for pedestrians, obstruction on roads leading to bad visibility for drivers, absence of separate lanes for cyclists, lack of faded marking, absence of traffic signage, street lights and speed breakers, the Mail Today report added.

According to data based on FIR analysis, 435 road deaths were recorded in 2015 and 191 were pedestrians. 420 died of road accidents in 2016 - 193 of them were pedestrians.

In 2017, as many as 363 persons lost their lives on different roads of Gurugram and 144 of them were pedestrians.