25 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:27 pm National News Analysis

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted On Rape Charges, Here's How Twitterati Reacted

PM Narendra Modi, appealed followers of Ram Rahim Singh to maintain peace and law and order situation.
Outlook Web Bureau
Soon after the arrest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda chief, widespread violence broke out across Punjab, Haryana and some parts of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter appeal for calm. Twiteratti too poured in appealling followers of Ram Rahim to maintain peace, law  & order situation. Here's what they have tweeted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying: "Please keep peace in the state. Do not take law into your own hands.   ."

Journalist Rajat Sharma tweeted saying: Victory of Justice. I welcome CBI court's verdict holding Gurmeet  guilty in rape case. I appeal to all to maintain peace.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted : "Over 2 lac people standing up with a rape accused baba but that wouldn't matter if one man decides to stand with the victim. "

 

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja tweeted saying: "Dear   Followers, If You Really Treat Him As God, Pledge To Accept The #RamRahimVerdict Without Any Violent Protest. Peace   ."

Outlook Web Bureau Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Police & Security Forces Sexual Harassment & Misconduct molestation Rape National News Analysis

Next Story : Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: Video-Journalist Attacked, Media Vehicles Vandalised In Sirsa, Security Beefed Up
