Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted On Rape Charges, Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Soon after the arrest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda chief, widespread violence broke out across Punjab, Haryana and some parts of Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter appeal for calm. Twiteratti too poured in appealling followers of Ram Rahim to maintain peace, law & order situation. Here's what they have tweeted:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying: "Please keep peace in the state. Do not take law into your own hands. #RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdic @narendramodi177."

Advertisement opens in new window

Please keep peace in the state.

Do not take law into your own hands. #RamRahimSingh #RamRahimVerdic — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) August 25, 2017

Journalist Rajat Sharma tweeted saying: Victory of Justice. I welcome CBI court's verdict holding Gurmeet #RamRahimSingh guilty in rape case. I appeal to all to maintain peace.

Victory of Justice. I welcome CBI court's verdict holding Gurmeet #RamRahimSingh guilty in rape case. I appeal to all to maintain peace. Advertisement opens in new window — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 25, 2017

Rahul Gandhi tweeted : "Over 2 lac people standing up with a rape accused baba but that wouldn't matter if one man decides to stand with the victim. #Judge"

Over 2 lac people standing up with a rape accused baba but that wouldn't matter if one man decides to stand with the victim. #Judge — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 25, 2017

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja tweeted saying: "Dear #RamRahimSingh Followers, If You Really Treat Him As God, Pledge To Accept The #RamRahimVerdict Without Any Violent Protest. Peace @SirJadejaaaa ."

Advertisement opens in new window

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted In Rape Case. Thank God No More Stupid Movies.

Waiting for @rsprasad to tweet that his government & @narendramodi always supported sending #RamRahimSingh to jail ;) — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) August 25, 2017

On #GaneshChaturthi, man who ran an empire in god's name...raped, and perhaps killed & castrated...is headed for jail. Karma. #RamRahimSingh — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) August 25, 2017