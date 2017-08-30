Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s Theory On Blood Flow, And <em>Gyaan</em> To Virat Kohli Are Breaking The Internet

Ever wondered who unraveled the theory behind the nature of blood flow? Or what is the secret behind Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship? Let the rape-convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insaan tell you!

The fact that Insaan calls himself an “all-rounder personality” comes from the confidence of knowing almost everything. He is the key to every obstacle, he would often tell his followers. “Some call me Guru (saint), some call me God,” the line said in the opening of his film’s trailer, throws light on how megalomaniac a person could be.

His Twitter bio reads “Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/ Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP”. The description itself explains the multifaceted persona of himself he carried in his head.

We compile few videos that are breaking the internet after his conviction in the rape case that sent him to jail for 20 years.

In the video below he explains how his simple idea subverted the theories and researched medical scientists have been carrying out for ages. “When a doctor from USA asked me how the blood in the body flows, I told him it flows in spiral shape like a bullet,” he marvels on his intelligent input. “And look now they follow our theory.”

Another video shows him explaining the secret behind the success of his “protégé”—none other than Virat Kohli!

In an old video, the Dera chief is seen sharing his secret tricks with International Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra who seem to be learning intently.

He tells them how important it is to maintain calm in the field. Who needs to work out and even warm-up before the match, when Baba's simple breathing exercise can do all the wonders! Towards the end of the video, the "boys" are seen nodding their heads to all the guru gyaan and framing the valuable moment.