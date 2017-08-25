The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:44 pm Society Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: Curfew Clamped In Panchkula As Dera Followers Go On Rampage

Chandigarh has already been declared sensitive as thousands of Dera followers have gathered in Panchkula.
Outlook Web Bureau
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: Curfew Clamped In Panchkula As Dera Followers Go On Rampage
Courtesy: Twitter
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict: Curfew Clamped In Panchkula As Dera Followers Go On Rampage
outlookindia.com
2017-08-25T16:51:21+0530

Curfew has been clamped in Panchkula as Dera Sacha Sauda followers go on rampage after conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Curfew imposed in Punjab's Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa.

The police has also sounded alert in the adjoining districts to ensure spillover of trouble in Uttar Pradesh strict check on the borders.

A prohibitory order under section 144 has also been imposed in the city, they said, adding Chandigarh has already been declared sensitive as thousands of Dera followers have gathered in Panchkula.

Details Awaited.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Punjab Haryana Chandigarh Dera Sacha Sauda Mobs - Violence Judiciary Law & Legal Rape Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : CBI Court Convicts Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Of Rape: A History Of The Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters