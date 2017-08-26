The Website
26 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:30 am National

LIVE- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Convicted: Army, Police And RAF Surround Dera Headquarters, HC Slams Haryana Govt

At least 30 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana yesterday.
Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
2017-08-26T15:11:05+0530

After the police detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Sirsa last night, the Army, the police and the Rapid Action Force have surrounded the Dera Headquarters.

'People who are injured are not local Panchkula residents, not even one,' Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh said, according to ANI. He also said that the police is in the process of identifying the 28 dead persons and that no one had come forward to claim the bodies. 

Helicopter was arranged by the Haryana Government, they had paid for it: Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh.

'No one has been summoned,' says Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain on reports of CM M.L. Khattar being summoned to Delhi, reports ANI.

Haryana chief secretary says Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'Z plus' security withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case.

Rajasthan: Five Arrested For Arson In Ganganagar, Police Intensifies Vigil

The Army has not been given any order so far to enter the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, Sirsa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Paramjit Singh Chahal said today, even as the defiant followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stayed put at the campus.

 

 

 

The Punjab and Haryana HC slammed the Haryana government, saying : "You let Panchkula burn for political benefits."

"Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi told PTI.

Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.

Army has taken control of the area after two people died is Sirsa yesterday following violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a sexual exploitation case.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in north India, particularly Haryana where violence has claimed 31 lives, officials said.

Top officials, including Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, gave detailed presentations about the situation in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and chiefs of paramilitary personnel were also present at the meeting.

Dera Violence: DCP Panchkula Suspended By Haryana Government

 

The home minister was apprised about the steps taken to maintain law and order and restore peace, said an official privy to the development.

At least 31 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that the situation in the state is 'peaceful' while the curfew has been lifted.

While 29 people were killed in Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence, two died in Sirsa.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in some parts of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgement by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

With Agency Inputs 

