LIVE- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Convicted: Army, Police And RAF Surround Dera Headquarters, HC Slams Haryana Govt

After the police detained 15 Dera Sacha Sauda followers in Sirsa last night, the Army, the police and the Rapid Action Force have surrounded the Dera Headquarters.

'People who are injured are not local Panchkula residents, not even one,' Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh said, according to ANI. He also said that the police is in the process of identifying the 28 dead persons and that no one had come forward to claim the bodies.

28 deaths in Panchkula-24 men, 3 women and a child. Three deaths have been reported from Sirsa: Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh pic.twitter.com/anoCBz2NJY — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

Military is not going inside Dera, there is no such plan as of now: Rajpal Punia, GOC, 33 Division Hisar #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/UaXGjWPCK9 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

Two sedition cases have been registered during the entire process, probe underway: Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh briefs the media pic.twitter.com/MPRxpWWacU — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

Helicopter was arranged by the Haryana Government, they had paid for it: Haryana Chief Secretary Depinder Singh.

'No one has been summoned,' says Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain on reports of CM M.L. Khattar being summoned to Delhi, reports ANI.

Haryana chief secretary says Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's 'Z plus' security withdrawn after his conviction in the rape case.

Rajasthan: Five Arrested For Arson In Ganganagar, Police Intensifies Vigil

The Army has not been given any order so far to enter the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, Sirsa sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Paramjit Singh Chahal said today, even as the defiant followers of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh stayed put at the campus.

Ppl who died were Dera supporters. 36 Dera Ashrams sealed & Dera at Sirsa is being vacated: Anil Jain, Haryana BJP Incharge #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/9z2AUi1OjO — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

District administration and police sealed two ashrams of Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana's Kurukshetra, today. #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/bPziK7YdNd — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

The Punjab and Haryana HC slammed the Haryana government, saying : "You let Panchkula burn for political benefits."

Army & Rapid Action Force have entered the premises of #DeraSachaSauda HQ in Haryana's Sirsa #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/hoq3mCXcLx — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

Along with Army & Rapid Action Force, Police has also entered the premises of #DeraSachaSauda HQ in Haryana's Sirsa #RamRahimSingh pic.twitter.com/Y5tVg1BCp4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

"Police have detained 15 anti-social elements since last night," Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvi told PTI.

Another senior police official said the authorities have appealed the Dera followers to vacate the compound of sect headquarters.

Army has taken control of the area after two people died is Sirsa yesterday following violence triggered by the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a sexual exploitation case.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in north India, particularly Haryana where violence has claimed 31 lives, officials said.

Top officials, including Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, gave detailed presentations about the situation in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and chiefs of paramilitary personnel were also present at the meeting.

No VIP treatment given to #RamRahimSingh, he was taken through a helicopter purely on security considerations: Haryana Chief Secretary pic.twitter.com/uu9UyBfC53 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2017

The home minister was apprised about the steps taken to maintain law and order and restore peace, said an official privy to the development.

Situation in Delhi is under control. There is no gathering and no incident of violence reported since yesterday. Adequate force deployed. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 26, 2017

At least 31 people have been killed and 250 injured in widespread violence, arson and police firing in Haryana.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has said that the situation in the state is 'peaceful' while the curfew has been lifted.

Just been briefed by DGP, situation peaceful, curfew lifted in 3 districts, relaxed in all others this morning. State on alert for 48 hrs. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 26, 2017

While 29 people were killed in Panchkula, the epicentre of the violence, two died in Sirsa.

Arson by the frenzied followers of the head of Dera Sacha Sauda was also witnessed in some parts of Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan within a few hours of the pronouncement of the judgement by the CBI court here in the 2002 case.

With Agency Inputs