Gurgaon Judge's Son Who Was Shot At By Security Guard Dies In Hospital

The 19-year-old Gurgaon judge's son who was critically injured and declared ”brain dead” by the doctors after being shot at by the judge’s security guard in Gurugram, died on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market last Saturday when they were shot by Mahipal (the security guard). They were admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

On October 15, the wife was declared dead by the doctors. She had sustained two bullet injuries on the right side and the middle of her chest.

“The reason for Ritu's death was excessive bleeding. A panel of three specialist doctors found two gunshot wounds on the right side and in the middle of the chest,” Regional Medical Officer, Gurgaon Civil Hospital, Pawan Choudhary said.

In video footage of the incident recorded by a witness, Mahipal is seen with the gun in his hand. He was also seen trying to push Dhruv inside the car.

The gunman was arrested soon after the incident and later sent to judicial custody. He had worked as personal security officer to various officials for the last four years. He had been working for the judge for over two years.

"Mahipal is frequently changing his statements and becomes furious whenever he is questioned. He said he was depressed due to family problems," a senior police officer had then said.

According to the police reports, the guard had been demanding leave to go home for the past few days but was denied which led him to commit this crime.



"The judge also used to scold him often," one of the interrogating officers had said during the initial investigation.

Screengrab of the video

On the day of the incident, the judge's wife had reportedly scolded the guard inside the car when they were going to the market, the officer said. "He had a grudge against the judge."

According to a senior police officer, during the interrogation, Mahipal was frequently changing his statements and was becoming furious whenever he was questioned.

"He said he was depressed due to family problems. The accused was not happy with the behavior of the judge's family. He was upset due to frequent fights with Ritu, which was confirmed by his neighbours in the police lines," the officer said.

Mahipal's uncle Daan Singh also accused Additional Session Judge Krishan Kant and his family members of mistreating him for resenting their orders to run their errands.

"My nephew Mahipal's 7-year-old daughter was seriously ill and needed urgent treatment. On the fateful day, he had received repeated calls from his wife to reach home early to take his daughter to a doctor and he had repeatedly asked for an early leave," Daan said.

(With inputs from agencies)