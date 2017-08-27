Gurgaon Administration Collects Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Property And Bank Details

The Gurgaon administration today collected details of direct and indirect properties and bank accounts of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The move comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the attachment of all properties owned by the Dera chief to compensate for the loss of property and destruction caused by his supporters in Haryana and other states.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh directed all sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars to collect all the relevant records.

"We have also directed them to ensure that no property related to Dera Sacha Sauda is entitled to sale and purchase. The details would be sent to the high court through the state government," he said.

"Dera Sacha Sauda's 'Charcha Ghar' situated in Gurgaon is being monitored by the SDM concerned," he said.

The official also urged the residents to maintain peace and harmony.