The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:08 am National Reportage

Gurgaon Administration Collects Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Property And Bank Details

Outlook Web Bureau
Gurgaon Administration Collects Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Property And Bank Details
File Photo: ANI Photos
Gurgaon Administration Collects Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Property And Bank Details
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The Gurgaon administration today collected details of direct and indirect properties and bank accounts of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The move comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the attachment of all properties owned by the Dera chief to compensate for the loss of property and destruction caused by his supporters in Haryana and other states.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh directed all sub divisional magistrates and tehsildars to collect all the relevant records.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We have also directed them to ensure that no property related to Dera Sacha Sauda is entitled to sale and purchase. The details would be sent to the high court through the state government," he said.

"Dera Sacha Sauda's 'Charcha Ghar' situated in Gurgaon is being monitored by the SDM concerned," he said.

The official also urged the residents to maintain peace and harmony.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gurgaon Rape Property Police & Security Forces Money National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Verdict Fallout: Curfew Relaxed In Sirsa Between 6AM To 11AM
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters