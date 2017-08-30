The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
30 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:17 pm International

Gunmen Throw Eggs At Transgenders, Shoot Dead One In Pakistan

Police officer Aurangzeb Khattak said the shooting took place overnight Wednesday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Gunmen Throw Eggs At Transgenders, Shoot Dead One In Pakistan
Source: NewNowNext
Gunmen Throw Eggs At Transgenders, Shoot Dead One In Pakistan
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Pakistani police say gunmen opened fire on a group of transgender people, killing one of them, in an upscale neighborhood in the southern port city of Karachi.

Police officer Aurangzeb Khattak said the shooting took place overnight Wednesday. He said passengers in an SUV first harassed the group by throwing rotten eggs at them and then opened fire before fleeing. He said one bullet struck a person who went by the name Chanda in the head, killing him on the spot.

Khattak said shell casings from a 9 mm pistol were found at the scene and that investigators were using surveillance camera footage to trace the SUV and arrest the culprits.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pakistan Islamabad Gays-Bisexuals-Lesbians and Transgendered(GLBT) International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 290 Children Have Died In Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital This Month, 1,250 This Year
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters