Gujarat Withdraws Circular Asking Tour Operators To Give Bulletproof Jackets To Amarnath Pilgrims And Drivers

The Gujarat government has withdrawn the circular asking tour operators in the state undertaking the Amarnath Yatra to provide bulletproof jackets to the driver of the bus, cleaner and pilgrims.

According to reports, the Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja has announced that the government has decided to withdraw the circular.

Earlier, reports had said that Gujarat Transport Department in a circular dated , had laid down many prerequisites for tour operators seeking permit to ferry passengers to Jammu and Kashmir. It advised that passengers should be given bullet-proof jackets, it has put the onus of procuring them on tour operators.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the department had claimed that it issued the circular in response to the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat in July last year. The commissioner of transport issued guidelines to all regional transport offices (RTOs) and tour operators, stressing on preparedness to handle unforeseen situations, the report said.

However, on , Minister of state for home, Pradipsinh Jadeja, said(as quoted by Times of India), “The government resolution issued by transport department for bullet proof jacket was meant only for driver and conductor of Amarnath Yatra buses. However, it was misunderstood as for all passengers. So we will be issuing a new guideline regarding security arrangements for the devotees going from Gujarat. We are working out a security plan with assistance of government of India to ensure saftey of devotees going for Amarnath."