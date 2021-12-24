Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Gujarat Reports 7 More Omicron Cases; CM Holds Review Meeting

Addressing a press conference over the Omicron issue, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal, said the administration is fully prepared to deal with any situation and required arrangements have been made as per the Centre's guidelines.

Gujarat Reports 7 More Omicron Cases; CM Holds Review Meeting
Bhupenrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat. | PTI Photo / Kunal Patil

Trending

Gujarat Reports 7 More Omicron Cases; CM Holds Review Meeting
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T18:33:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 6:33 pm

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the present situation with regard to coronavirus, vaccination coverage and emergence of Omicron cases in the state, where seven more persons were found infected with the new strain.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Raj Kumar, among other senior officials, said an official release. During the meeting, the CM was informed that nearly 70,000 tests are being conducted every day for detection of the COVID-19 infection. He was also informed that nearly 85 percent of Gujarat's eligible population has been given both the doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines till date, said the release, adding nearly 95 per cent of the adults have been given the first shot.

Meanwhile, seven more persons, all residents of Vadodara city, were found infected with the Omicron strain of coronavirus during the day, officials of the Health Department said. These seven persons, including three children aged 5,9 and 11 years, came into contact with a Zambia-returned couple who was found infected with the new strain a week back. All were asymptomatic and found positive for Omicron during contact tracing exercise, said the release. With these fresh infections, Gujarat's tally of Omicron cases reached 30 on Thursday. Of these, five patients have also recovered.

Related Stories

Elections And Omicron: How The Polls Are Scheduled In 2022

Addressing a press conference over the Omicron issue, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal, said the administration is fully prepared to deal with any situation and required arrangements have been made as per the Centre's guidelines. "After an alert was sounded about Omicron, nearly 31,000 international travellers have arrived in Gujarat since December 1. They included 3,500 travellers who have arrived from 'at-risk' countries. Travellers from 'at-risk' countries are asked to quarantine themselves at home for seven days as a precautionary measure even if their RT-PCR test comes negative upon arrival," said Aggarwal.

He said though nearly 75,000 persons are being tested everyday for COVID-19, the administration has been asked to increase the examination of swab samples. The senior bureaucrat said people found infected with Omicron in Gujarat were  only showing mild symptoms and no one was required to be admitted to hospital so far. However, as a precautionary measure, all of them were shifted to isolation wards so that the infection does not spread further, he added. 

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhupendra Patel Ahmedabad Gujarat CM Omicron variant Covid 19 COVID 19 Covid Third Wave covid vaccine COVID- 19 India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement