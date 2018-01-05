Gujarat: Professor Pushes Bed-Ridden Mother Off House Terrace, Arrested After CCTV Footage Surfaces

Months after the Rajkot police registered a case of accidental death of a 64-year-old woman by falling from her terrace, it was revealed that she was allegedly pushed by her own son.

In a video that surfaced on Friday shows a 36-year-old assistant professor taking his 64-year-old mother to the terrace of his residential building and allegedly pushing her from there as he was “fed up” with her illness, according to the police.

It was on September 27, when the police had registered a case of suicide after a woman named Jayshree died by falling from the terrace of Darshan Avenue in Gandhigram area, where she was living with her son and daughter-in-law.

"On 27 September, we got this information that Sandeep Nathwani's mother died after falling from the terrace. Initially, we reported it as an accidental death. But the death was doubtful, as few days before this incident took place, the lady was admitted in hospital and she was bed-ridden," the DCP Zone 2, Karan Raj Vaghela said in a press briefing.

Reportedly, Sandip, who teaches at Mody Pharmacy College in Rajkot, allegedly pushed his mother Jayshreeben to death as he was "fed up" with her illness, He was arrested on Thursday.

Vaghela said Sandip initially denied the allegation against him, but later “confessed” to his involvement in the crime, reported TimesNow.

“He told us that he was fed up with his mother’s illness. Sandip told us that on the day of the incident he took his mother to the terrace and pushed her,” Vaghela said, added the TimesNow report.

The CCTV footage accessed by TimesNow shows the son almost forcibly walking the ailing mother up a flight of stairs and later returning alone to his apartment. That is followed by the housing society watchman rushing up to the door of Sandeep's flat and informing him of the fall and the son then showing shock as he rushes down.

The police apparently got an anonymous letter with the CCTV footage, which showed that Jayshree was not even able to walk and it was not possible for her to climb the terrace wall to jump.

The DCP said that the accused will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital.

According to a report published in February 2016 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the number of senior citizens in the country – those above the age of 60 – has gone up from 7.6 crore in 2001 to 10.3 crore in 2011, a massive 35.5% jump.

In 2007, India enacted The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, with a view to ensure need-based maintenance for parents and senior citizens and their welfare.

(With ANI inputs)