Gujarat Local Bodies Bypolls: BJP Wins 24 Seats, Congress 19

The ruling BJP in Gujarat has won 24 seats in the bypolls held for 46 seats across various municipalities and panchayats while the Congress pocketed 19 seats, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

The byelections, held across various municipalities and district as well as taluka panchayats on October 7, were necessitated after these seats fell vacant due to various reasons like death or resignations of incumbent representatives.

The byelections were conducted for 11 seats in eight municipalities, for two seats in Mehsana and Kheda district panchayats and 33 seats in as many taluka panchayats.

Of the total 11 seats, the BJP won five seats, the Congress three while the rest three went to Independent candidates, as per a release issued by the State Election Commission (SEC).

The 11 seats are spread across Unjha, Himmatnagar, Viramgam, Vyara, Dabhoi, Modasa, Bharuch and Jambusar municipalities.

Both the Mehsana and Kheda district panchayat seats were won by Congress nominees.

In 33 taluka panchayats, BJP candidates emerged victorious on 19 seats and Congress 14 seats.

PTI