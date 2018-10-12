Gujarat HC Sets Up Fast Track Court To Conduct Speedy Trial In Sabarkantha Rape Case

The Gujarat High Court on Friday set up a fast track court to conduct a speedy trial into the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha, which triggered anti-migrant violence and led to the exodus of Hindi-speaking labourers from the state.

The high court also set up another fast track court for the speedy trial of two separate cases of rape of girls in Surat district and also appointed a special judge for it.

In the Sabarkantha rape case, principal district judge K B Gujarati has been appointed as the fast track judge by the Gujarat HC, a release by the Gujarat government said.

In Sabarkantha district, the toddler was allegedly raped by a migrant worker at Dhundhar village near Himmatnagar town on September 28. The accused, Ravindra Sahu, was arrested on the same day.

Following the incident, migrant workers from Hindi-speaking states were attacked in parts of the state.

Thakor community leader Alpesh Thakor and the girl's family members had demanded death penalty for the accused and asked the state government to set up a fast track court for the delivery of justice to the victim within two months. The victim was from Thakor community.

After sporadic incidents of attacks on Hindi-speaking labourers, around 60,000 people, who mostly hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, left the state in a few days.

For the two rape cases registered in Surat last month, principal district judge of Surat, R K Desai, was appointed as the fast track court judge, the release added.

On September 29, two cases of rape of minor girls in the age group of five to six years were registered in parts of Surat. Police had arrested both the accused.

All the three cases were registered in the last week of September.

On October 3, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, had said that the state government had requested the high court to hold trial of these cases in fast track courts.

