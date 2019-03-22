After Boycott By India, Guests At Pakistan Day Event Allege Harassment By Police

Delhi Police Friday evening posed various queries and sought details from guests attending a reception at the Pakistan High Commission on the eve of the country's National Day, according to several people who attended the function.

In an unusual move, police personnel posted outside the Pakistan High Commission stopped the guests and sought their names and phone numbers before allowing them to proceed, according to a number of guests.

The people who refused to share their phone numbers were not allowed to proceed for the event, several guests said, adding they were finally let in only after they gave their contact details.

Asked for comments, a senior Delhi Police official said, "The government boycotted the event. However, there were people who came for it. In such circumstances, it was important to note the details of people who were present there and to ascertain reasons for their presence."

The Delhi Police personnel also asked several guests the reason for their coming to the event when the Indian government has boycotted the reception.

India boycotted the reception, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.

"I have been coming to Pakistan Day reception for the last several years. But for the first time I am facing such harassment. This is totally uncalled for," said a retired IAS officer who wished not to be named.

Another guest said, "Even after the Kargil conflict, we had not faced such harassment."

Pakistani officials said no prominent Hurriyat Conference leader attended the reception.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained Kashmiri human rights activist Mohammed Ahsan Untoo outside the Pakistan High Commission when he was coming for the reception.

Earlier, India boycotted the reception at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark Pakistan's National Day, objecting to invites extended to several separatist leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the event.

The External Affairs Ministry said no Indian representative will attend similar events in Islamabad as well.

Over the years, India's representation at the annual event has been at the level of a Union minister.

"India has decided not to send any representative to attend the Pakistan National Day celebrations today. This decision was taken after the Pakistan High Commission decided to invite representatives of the Hurriyat Conference to the reception," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar earlier said.

At a media briefing, Kumar also said that India is very clear that any attempt by the Pakistani High Commission or Pakistani leadership to engage with the Hurriyat Conference will not be taken lightly.

India has been strongly opposed to Pakistan engaging with separatists leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our High Commission in Islamabad will also not be attending the reception there," Kumar said, replying to a question.

Sources said last week India conveyed to the Pakistan High Commission that it will not send any representative to the reception if Hurriyat leaders are invited to it.

They said India is boycotting the events for extending invitation to Hurriyat leaders and not because of any other issue.

Last year, the reception at the Pakistan embassy was attended by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Some low-ranking leaders from a number of separatist outfits from Kashmir also attended the reception.

India's decision to boycott the reception here and events in Islamabad comes in the backdrop of heightened tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after the Pulwama terror attack and subsequent air strike by India on a training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

The JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan retaliated the next day by attempting to target Indian military installations.

India has been mounting diplomatic offensive against Pakistan since the Pulwama attack to corner the country internationally on the issue of terrorism.

