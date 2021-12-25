Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Guest Teachers In Delhi Protests Outside Manish Sisodia's Residence

The protest was organized by the All India Guest Teachers Association.

Guest Teachers In Delhi Protests Outside Manish Sisodia's Residence
Guest Teachers In Delhi Protests Outside Manish Sisodia's Residence | Outlook

Trending

Guest Teachers In Delhi Protests Outside Manish Sisodia's Residence
outlookindia.com
2021-12-25T20:18:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 8:18 pm

Guest teachers en masse , in the national capital staged a protest outside the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,  demanding regularisation of their services.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar also joined the protest extending the party's support to the demands of guest teachers.

"The guest teachers have been betrayed as they have not been regularised despite the Aam Aadmi Party promising to do so in its three election manifestoes.

Related Stories

Remembering bell hooks: Political Commitment And The Feminist Movement

"Sisodia, who had announced that the salaries of the guest teachers would be increased, did not bother to meet the protesting teachers outside his residence to pacify them regarding regularization of their services, which has been a long-pending demand," Kumar said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced in Punjab that ad hoc teachers in the state would be regularized forgetting the fact that he had made a similar promise in the national capital to get teachers' votes, only to "betray" them," the Delhi Congress chief alleged.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

"The AAP government should first regularise the ad hoc teachers of Delhi, to set a golden example before making hollow promises in Punjab and other poll-bound states," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manish Sisodia India Delhi Indian Teachers Teachers School Teachers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Delhi's 'Gol Dak Khana' Church Closed On Christmas Eve As Covid-19 Dampens Festivities

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

A Night At Cemetery: In Nagaland's Oting, Villagers Sang Christmas Songs To The Dead

Chinki Sinha / Six coal miners were shot dead by security forces in an ambush on Dec 4. Seven more people were killed and many injured in second round of firing that night.

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

AFSPA: Don’t Cry For Nagaland, Mainland India. You Never Do

Riathung Ngullie / The excuse of ‘mistaken identity’ is a double-edged sword. If the Army can use it to justify fake encounters, can the Nagas too?

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

SA Vs IND: India's Final Frontier, But Dravid As Cool As Ever

Jayanta Oinam / Loaded with history, wanted and unwanted, the South Africa vs India Test rivalry resumes with a Boxing Day match.

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

‘White Christmas’ Eludes Shimla Yet Again: Tourists Disappointed With No Snowfall Despite Predictions

Ashwani Sharma / The last time it snowed in Shimla on Christmas Day was in 2016, that too after a gap of two decades, though some years between 2014 to 2018 did see a small spell of pre-Christmas snowfall.

Advertisement