Guest House Receptionist Arrested For Molesting Flight Attendant In Gurgaon

The Gurgaon police today arrested the receptionist of a guest house in the posh DLF area here for allegedly molesting a flight attendant.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on Sunday when the 22-year-old victim was checking out from the guest house, they said.



"She informed the reception that she was checking out when the accused, Shiv Kumar (24), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, barged into her room and asked if she was happy with the services," Station House Officer of DLF phase-II Sudeep Kumar said.



"The victim said a tap in the washroom was not working and Kumar asked her to show it. When they went inside, he molested her. After she screamed for help, Kumar tried to flee from the spot," Kumar said.



He was caught with the help of other people in the guest house following which the police was informed and he was arrested, the officer added.



The accommodation to the victim was provided by the airlines for the duration of her training. She had checked in on Wednesday night, he said.



Kumar was booked on the charge of molestation in DLF Phase II Police Station, the officer added.