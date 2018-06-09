The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 June 2018 Last Updated at 2:45 pm International

Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall To Become First Sikh Soldier To Wear Turban For Trooping The Colour Ceremony In UK

Lall will march among 1,000 soldiers taking part in Trooping the Colour ceremony which also marks the Queen's official birthday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall To Become First Sikh Soldier To Wear Turban For Trooping The Colour Ceremony In UK
Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall To Become First Sikh Soldier To Wear Turban For Trooping The Colour Ceremony In UK
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22,  a Sikh soldier, is set become the first to wear a turban instead of a bearskin hat during an annual parade that celebrates the British monarch, media reports have said. 

Lall will march among 1,000 soldiers taking part in Trooping the Colour ceremony which also marks the Queen's official birthday.

His turban will be black to match his comrades' headgear and feature the Coldstream Guards' ceremonial cap star.

His proud parents and sister will be among the crowds lining Horse Guards Parade for the ceremony.

Lall, from Leicester, who came to the UK from India as a boy, said: "Being the first turban-wearing Sikh to troop the colour and be part of the escort is a high honour."

"I hope people will look on this as a change in history," Lall, who joined up in 2016, added.

"I hope that more people like me, not just Sikhs, but people from other religions and backgrounds, will be encouraged to join the Army," he was quoted as saying by Express newspaper.

While Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her actual birthday on April 21, the Trooping of the Colour takes place on any Saturday of June. This year the ceremony will take place on Saturday.

 (PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Queen Elizabeth II UK Britain London International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Disney Animation Chief John Lasseter Quits Over Allegations Of 'Unwanted Hugs'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters