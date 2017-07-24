GST Effect: Mitsubishi Slashes Prices Of Pajero Sport And Montero
Mitsubishi has revealed its post-GST prices in the country. The Japanese automaker has passed on the benefits from the Goods and Service Tax to its customers by slashing the ex-showroom prices of its products by up to Rs 10 lakh in Delhi.
The reduction is a result of the implementation of GST, which came into effect from July 01, 2017. Mitsubishi’s range – presently consisting of only the Pajero Sport and the Montero (known as Shogun in the UK) – sees a price drop ranging between Rs 1.20 - 10 lakh depending on the model and variant. Various taxes (excise duty, value added tax, different cesses, etc.) have been replaced by GST and the impact on the automotive industry has largely been positive.
Here’s a look at the prices of all Mitsubishi models before and after the implementation of the new tax structure in New Delhi:
Disclaimer: All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The final on-road price comprises the ex-showroom price (ex-factory+GST), insurance and registration charges (warranties/special options opted for will be additional). Due to the implementation of GST, insurance charges will be more expensive by 3 per cent.
Speaking of Mitsubishi’s upcoming launches in the country, it is expected to relaunch the Outlander nameplate in the coming months. The second-gen Outlander was discontinued in India in 2013 as it was globally phased out. The third-gen model never made it here. Now, the automaker will launch the third-gen facelift model of the SUV. In 2018, it is likely to launch the all-new Pajero Sport in the country.
Source: cardekho.com
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Chinese Army Warns India Not To Harbour 'Illusions'
- Money Laundering: NIA Arrests 7 Separatist Leaders
- Six Oppn MPs From Lok Sabha Suspended For 'Throwing Papers' At The Speaker
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Netanyahu's Comments On Narendra Modi And Chinese President Xi Jinping Caught On Open Microphone
- Former DD Anchor Dies After Coconut Tree Falls On Her During Morning Walk
- Rs 500 Bribe In Media Kits For Journalists At NHAI Event Attended By Nitin Gadkari
Post a Comment